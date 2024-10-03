Department of Financial Services (DFS) aims to clean more than 30,000 sites during Special Campaign 4.0

The Special Campaign 4.0 is being undertaken by the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, with full enthusiasm and true spirit. The campaign phase has been commenced from 2nd October 2024. During the Preparatory Phase, Nodal Officers of this Department and of field organisations have been appointed.

All organisations and sections of DFS have identified the pendency and have set a target under various suggestive parameters/activities of the campaign. DFS has also set a target to clean more than 30,000 sites across the country, as against 26,958 sites cleaned during the Special Campaign 3.0.

The DFS would also focus on specific activities that are relevant to financial service sector viz. updating dormant accounts, renewal of locker agreements, claim settlements, pension grievances redressal and updating nomination in accounts etc. which enables operational effectiveness and customer satisfaction. DFS has also requested its organisations to utilise the opportunity by undertaking customer centric initiatives like installation of water dispensers, enhancement of sitting areas/lobby for senior citizens, construction of ramps for Divyangjans etc.