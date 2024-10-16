Department of Expenditure Drives Institutional Swachhata and Pendency Reduction Efforts under Special Campaign 4.0

The Department of Expenditure along with its organizations namely Controller General of Accounts, Chief Adviser Cost, Central Pension Accounting Office, Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management is implementing the Special Campaign 4.0 for institutionalizing swachhata and minimizing pendency. The Campaign aims to improve overall cleanliness of Government offices and enhance public experience of common public with Government Offices.

The Campaign started with the Preparatory Phase from 16th to 30th September, 2024, wherein targets/ activities under various categories have been identified for implementation/disposal during Implementation Phase from 2nd to 31st October, 2024. With the start of implementation phase w.e.f 2nd October, 2024, the Department of Expenditure has started liquidating the pendencies/ targets identiﬁed in respect of Public Grievances, Public Grievances Appeals, MP References, State Government References, Inter Ministerial Reference, PMO References, simplification of rules/ procedures, record management, etc. During the remaining period of this phase, the focus will be on achieving maximum disposal of the identified targets.

Apart from identifying and liquidating pendencies as well as regular cleaning activities, the Department of Expenditure also undertook thematic activities/practices during the Campaign.-

The Senior Officers of the Department inspected the offices and building premises in North Block to monitor the preparations/ progress of the Campaign and emphasized on maintaining highest standards of cleanliness.

A Medical Test Camp under Safai Mitra Surakasha Shivir was conducted on 17th September, 2024 at North Block, New Delhi for Safai Mitras. A team of lab technicians collected their blood samples for the purpose of conducting basic medicals tests such as LFT, KFT, Blood Sugar (HbA1c + BSF) and HMG. A total of 102 Safai Mitras participated in the Camp.

Safai Mitra Surakasha Shivir was organized on 20th September, 2024 in North Block, New Delhi for Safai Mitras. The Shivir was inaugurated by Dr. Manoj Govil, Secretary (Expenditure) in a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony. More than 100 Safai Mitras, who underwent medical blood tests on 17th September, 2024, were examined in the Shivir by two general physicians from Rural Health Training Centre, Najafgarh and an Ophthalmologist from Sharp Sight Eye Centre, New Delhi. The medicines prescribed by the Doctors were also provided to the Safai Mitras. The Shivir concluded with a closing note of Additional Secretary (Pers.) and by felicitating the Doctors and their support staffs.

Finance Secretary & Secretary (DIPAM), in presence of Secretaries of Department of Economic Affairs and Department of Expenditure, administered Swachhata Pledge to officials/staff of the Departments of Expenditure, Economic Affairs and Revenue on 25th September, 2024 to encourage cleanliness, environment protection and sustainable development.

In addition to above activities, the Department of Expenditure has organized Swachhata Shramdaan drive on 3rd October, 2024 in the premises of North Block, New Delhi under the Special Campaign 4.0. The Secretaries of Department of Economic Affairs and Department of Expenditure led the cleanliness drive and other Senior Officers as well as Staff of Department of Expenditure, Department of Economic Affairs and Department of Revenue actively participated in the mega cleanliness drive to spread awareness about cleanliness and environmental friendliness.