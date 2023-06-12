Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare signs an MoU with private sector to generate employment

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) under Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence and M/s Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited today on 12 June, 2023 in New Delhi.



The MoU between DGR and Corporates endeavours to bring the corporate companies and Ex-Servicemen on a common platform to generate employment opportunities for the esteemed Ex-Servicemen of the Defence Services.



Maj Gen Sharad Kapur, Director General (Resettlement) said, “This partnership would bring in more visibility of our Ex-servicemen to the industry and corporates and help in achieving the objectives of providing skilled manpower and giving a dignified second career to our Ex-servicemen”.