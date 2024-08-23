Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare organises Job Fair at Kanpur Cantt

To bring veterans and employment providers on a common platform, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence organised a Job Fair at Kanpur Cantt, Uttar Pradesh on August 23, 2024. The event received an overwhelming response as 1,573 ex-servicemen from Uttar Pradesh and the nearby regions attended the fair, with 41 companies offering 1,365 job vacancies and more than 500 entrepreneurial opportunities.

The shortlisted veterans would be interviewed/screened and subsequently employed in appointments ranging from Senior Supervisors and mid/Senior level managers to Strategic Planners and Project Directors. The event was beneficial for both corporates and the veterans. The ex-servicemen got a platform to showcase their technical and administrative prowess, and the Corporates benefitted by screening the group of experienced, disciplined and trained veterans. Entrepreneurship models were also presented by various companies during the fair.

The Job Fair was inaugurated by Secretary (Ex-Servicemen Welfare) Dr Niten Chandra and attended by Chief of Staff, HQ Central Command Lt Gen Mukesh Chadha and Director General, Resettlement Maj Gen SBK Singh among others.