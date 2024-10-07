Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare launches ‘Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters 4.0’

Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW), Ministry of Defence is undertaking a number of initiatives under the ‘Special campaign for Disposal of Pending matters’ (SCDPM 4.0) between 2-31 October 2024. The department is carrying out the pan Indian campaign, identifying various sites including the remotest offices having the highest public interface such as various Zila Sainik Boards, Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) Polyclinics and Zonal Resettlement Offices. It has identified more than 250 files to be reviewed for the purpose of weeding out.

Recognised Ex-Servicemen Associations are also undertaking cleanliness drives through various activities like swachhata rally, minimising single use plastic, village common area cleaning etc. at various locations. Those making significant contributions are also being honoured during the campaign.

Preparatory phase of the campaign started with Secretary, Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Dr. Niten Chandra administering the ‘Swachhata Pledge’ to head of all the attached offices along with the department officials on 17th September 2024. He urged them to avoid using single-use plastic and create awareness about segregation of waste at source itself in their offices as well as their communities.

The focus areas of Special campaign 4.0 include removing pendency and improving cleanliness, better record management, improvement in work efficiencies, and enhancement in transparency. Steps are being taken for optimal maintenance of documents and files and getting rid of the obsolete documents. The Campaign seeks to institutionalize Swachata as a matter of habit in the day to day functioning of the department.