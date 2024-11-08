Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, achieves significant progress during Special Campaign 4.0

The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, including the institutions under its administrative control, have successfully implemented Special Campaign 4.0 for institutionalising Swachhata and disposal of pending references from 2nd -31st October, 2024, on the lines of the Special Campaigns since the preceding 3 years.

In the preparatory phase, the identification of targets was carried out for activities such as cleanliness of sites, planning for space management and beautification of offices, identifying scrap and redundant items and their disposal procedure as per GFR, pending references from MP’s, State Governments, Inter-Ministerial references (Cabinet Notes), PMO references, Parliamentary Assurances pending for more than 3 months, Public Grievances and Appeals (CPGRAMS as well as grievances received from other sources), record management, including review of files/recording and weeding of files/closing of e-files.

Thereafter, in the implementation phase of the Campaign from 2nd -31st October, 2024), the DEA made concerted efforts for disposal of identified targets and the status of disposal under various categories as on 07.11.2024 is as under: