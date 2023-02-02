Department Of Drinking Water & Sanitation Participate In Bharat Parv 2023 Held At The Red Fort Lawns

As part of the Republic Day Celebrations, Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti participated in the six – day mega event ‘Bharat Parv‘ organized by Ministry of Tourism at the Lawns and Gyan Path in front of Red Fort, Delhi from 26th to 31stJanuary 2023. The DDWS pagoda was set-up with display of achievements of the 2 flagship programmes of DDWS i.e., Swachh Bharat Mission – Grameen (SBM(G)) and Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). To appreciate and applaud the efforts of the safaikarmcharis’, the pagoda was inaugurated by the ‘safaikaramcharis’.

The DDWS pagoda was set-up with displayed of achievements., Swachh Bharat Mission – Grameen and Jal Jeevan Mission The highlight and attractions of the DDWS pagoda was the Selfie Point on ‘I am a WASH Warrior & Swachhagrahi’ with the set-up of taking ‘Swachhata Pledge’ including those on MyGov platform At the end of the 6-day event more than 1 lakh people had taken the ‘Swachhta Pledge The achievements of SBM(G)) Phase I and the achievements of ODF plus during Phase II Mission was showcased Bharat Parv brings together the vibrant rich culture of India with participation by over 30 States/UTs & 20 Central ministries It fulfills the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ as artists, handicrafts, and food stalls from all over India participate in the event

Posters detailing the journey of sanitation since Independence, the achievements of Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen Phase I and the achievements of ODF plus during Phase II of the Mission were showcased. ODF Plus components i.e. Solid and Liquid Waste Management, GOBARdhan, Capacity Building, Plastic Waste Management, Biodegradable Waste Management, Faecal Sludge Management, Retrofit to Twin pit campaign and ODF Sustainability were exhibited. Similarly, the JJM components i.e.,water quality (FTK & water testing labs), water supply in schools & anganwadis, JJM milestones and number of tap water connections to house holds were exhibited. The highlight and attractions of the DDWS pagoda was the Selfie Point on ‘I am a WASH Warrior &Swachhagrahi’ with theset-up of taking ‘Swachhata Pledge’ including those on MyGov platform. At the end of the 6-day event more than 1 lakh people had taken the ‘Swachhta Pledge’.

The DDWS pagoda was visited by several esteemed dignitaries viz. Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Sh. Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER), Sh. G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Tourism, Sh. Shripad Y. Naik, and Union Minister of State for Defence& Tourism, Sh. Ajay Bhatt. The DDWS saw vibrant participation from school children, youth and general public.

Bharat Parv brings together the vibrant rich culture of India with participation by over 30 States/UTs & 20 Central ministries. It fulfills the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ as artists, handicrafts, and food stalls from all over India participate in the event. This year, as a theme Bharat Parv promoted the International Year of Millets and showcased the achievements of various flagship schemes being implemented by different Ministries of GoI.