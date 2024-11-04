Department of Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, M/o Jal Shakti successfully completed Special Campaign 4.0

The Department of Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), along with its Programme Divisions and Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee National Institute of Water and Sanitation (SPM-NIWAS), successfully completed Special Campaign 4.0. All the divisions of DDWS and SPM-NIWAS made a significant contribution to the Special Campaign 4.0 organized by the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG).

The aims of the campaign was to improve cleanliness of the offices and clearing pendency in the MP’s references, references from State Governments, Inter-Ministerial references, Parliamentary Assurances, PMO references, Public Grievances and PG Appeals etc. Besides, records of the offices were reviewed and action was taken for weeding out/retention ‘following CSMOP, GFR and Public Record Act, 1993’.

Several cleanliness campaigns were conducted in CGO Complex (including inside the Sanitation Park). 5 PMO/MP references / Assurances were disposed of during the period. 163 pending Public Grievance petitions and 22 Public Grievance appeals were cleared. The offices earned revenue amounting to Rs.1.60 Lakhs on disposal of scrap and obsolete items. With regard to record management, all records have been reviewed and old / obsolete records have been weeded out, as per the schedules, and rest has already been digitized.