Department of Defence undertakes Special Campaign 2.0 to institutionalize ‘Swachhta’ in its field offices across the country

New Delhi : Department of Defence has been conducting the Special Campaign 2.0 on Swachhta across its offices located in New Delhi and in all field offices and local units, since 2nd October 2022. It started with a preparatory phase from 14th to 30th September, 2022 during which targets were identified for the campaign period. This year, special emphasis is on field/outstation offices. The campaign intends to achieve space Management and enhancement of workplace experience in offices under the Department. During this campaign, Offices responsible for public interface and service delivery are being given priority.

Since the beginning of the Special campaign, Department of Defence has organised cleanliness drives in 4569 sites across the country. The department has also disposed of 134 pending references from Members of Parliament, 30 pending references from various state governments, 13 pending references from the PMO and 445 pending public grievances, during the period. Also, 22350 physical files were reviewed and 9954 physical files were weeded out so far. A sum of Rs 6,05,005 has been realised in revenue so far from the sale of scrap and 7475 square feet has been effectively freed as well.

During the Special Campaign 2.0, out of a total of 5922 outstation sites identified for the cleanliness drive, 4569 such sites have already been covered. Such outstation sites include those under Border Roads Organization, Cantonments, CGDA, Canteen Stores Directorate etc. Concerted efforts are being made to dispose off the target set against various parameters viz. Public grievences, references from MPs, state government references etc and considerable progress has been achieved vis-à-vis set targets.

An online dashboard / portal has been developed by Department of defence for reporting of disposal of data related to Special Campaign 2.0 by various field and subordinate offices. The dashboard created on the portal displays consolidated data thus streamlining the voluminous work of compiling the data from various field offices and subordinate offices and ensuring efficient monitoring of the Special campaign 2.0.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Swachh Bharat Mission was launched in 2014 to bring about behavioural change in the people and as a fitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi who advocated cleanliness as a way of life. Later, a Special Campaign on Disposal of Pending References and Cleanliness was launched in 2021, across government departments and ministries. Following the success of the Special Campaign during the last year, it was decided to organise Special Campaign 2.0 on Swachhta in Central Government Ministries/Departments, attached/subordinate offices from 2nd October-31st October, 2022.