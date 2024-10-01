Department of Defence starts preparation for Special Campaign 4.O

As part of the preparatory phase of the Special Campaign 4.0, Department of Defence has identified the pendency across various parameters viz. MP references, public grievances, Inter-Ministerial Consultations, Parliamentary Assurances and State Government references. The number of physical files to be reviewed for the purpose of further retention/ weeding out, as the case may be, during the implementation phase (02-31 Oct,2024) of the Special Campaign 4.0, has also been identified. All these parameters have been entered as “target” on the dedicated Special Campaign 4.0 portal.

Department of Defence has also adopted saturation approach on continuous basis for the concomitant Pan-India Swacchata Abhiyan that would run alongside the Special Campaign 4.0. Thus, a total of 3,832 such locations have been identified across India. These locations pertain to various organizations such as Controller General of Defence Accounts, Border Roads Organization, Military Hospitals , Directorate General of National Cadet Corps, Indian Coast Guard, Sainik Schools, Canteen Stores Department, the Cantonments along with the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Uttarkashi and Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling.

The Department shall also look forward to premise its Swachhata Abhiyan on the principle of generating wealth from waste by disposing of office scrap, obsolete IT equipment, etc and generating revenue therefrom. The focus shall continue to be on ensuring a cleaner and decluttered workplace which eventually results in enhanced productivity.

The organizations of Department of Defence have also been encouraged to wholeheartedly appreciate the invaluable and tireless contribution of the Swachhata Veers towards the cause of Swachhata.