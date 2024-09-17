Department of Defence Production institutionalizes ‘Swacchata’ in its offices across the country

Taking forward the pledge to encourage the cleanliness and sanitation at the workplace, the Department of Defence Production (DDP) has held a total of 446 cleanliness drives in all of its divisions, attached offices and subordinate offices from November, 2023 to August 2024. Under these drives, various activities like weeding out of physical files, disposal of obsolete items, all-round cleanliness drives, quick and proper disposals of public grievances and other references/assurances, etc. were undertaken in a time bound manner by all the divisions under DDP, DPSUs, both attached offices i.e. DGQA & DGAQA and subordinate offices viz. Directorate of Standardization and Directorate of Ordinances. All organizations under the Department have also been sensitized from time to time with regard to the Swachhata Campaign.

It is noteworthy that the Department of Defence Production conducted Pan-India demonstration of cleanliness campaigns through the conduct of Special Campaign 3.0 on Swacchata across its offices located in New Delhi and in all field offices and local units. During the period, the Department disposed of a total of 57 pending references from Members of Parliament, 17 pending references from the PMO, 1432 pending Public Grievances and 214 Public Grievances Appeals. Further, a total of 13,356 physical files were weeded out after being reviewed. During this period, due to sincere efforts of all the offices under DDP, a total of 8750 square feet of space has been cleared. Further, with increase in scrap disposal, revenue of Rs. 14,58,225/- has also been generated. These campaigns have resulted in an overall improvement in the office atmosphere, with better space management and a healthier environment.

Over the last few years, the practice of Swachhata has become an integral part of the daily routine of the Department. This is due to Department’s sincere efforts towards imparting cleanliness as a precursor to any work in the office environment so that we may move towards a cleaner and simplified workplace that may enable us to utilize all the resources to maximum extent.