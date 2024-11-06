Department of Defence Production conducts cleanliness campaign at 1500 sites in Special Campaign 4.0

Department of Defence Production and its DPSUs & attached offices have successfully engaged in the implementation of campaigns at 1500 sites under Special Campaign 4.0. The main focus areas of the campaign include effective disposal of public grievances, references from PMO/MP/VIP and State Government, etc.

The campaign has served as a platform to understand the role of swachhata at work places & effectiveness and facilitated the organizations to institutionalize a sustainable mechanism to keep the premises clean and green. Many best practices were reported by DPSUs & attached offices that have been adopted by these organisations to bring improvement in both work place and its surroundings

At the end of the campaign, the Department of Defence Production achieved the milestones such as review and segregated 26,000 files / 25,000 files/records for weeding out: 8 Lakh Sq. feet space freed up by disposing scrap/unused items; 2675 MT of Scrap/unused items disposed; revenue of Rs. 12.36 Crores earned by Scrap disposal; 184 Public Grievances disposed and 123 Public Grievances appeals disposed.

As part of this nationwide effort, a special focus was placed on creating awareness of sanitation workers’ safety. Events such as walkathons were also organized to emphasize the importance of their safety and to engage the larger community in promoting a safer working environment for them. This initiative highlighted the crucial role of sanitation workers and reiterated the commitment to their health protection through health check-up camps.

During the campaign, participants were educated on the importance of maintaining cleanliness in their daily lives and also encouraged to openly discuss challenges & potential improvements in hygiene practices both at home and at the workplace.