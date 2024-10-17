Department of Defence Production conducts 1,444 cleanliness drives under the Special Swachhta Campaign 4.0

In line with the month-long Swachhta Campaign 4.0, Department of Defence Production (DDP) with the main emphasis on instilling cleanliness practices and reducing delays in Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) & attached offices, have conducted 1,444 cleanliness drives, up until October 16, 2024. By the mid-campaign, the Department has achieved following milestones:

Reviewed 16,599 files/records and segregated it for weeding out

Space of more than 3.80 Lakh sq. feet is freed by disposing approximately 1.5 lakh metric ton of scrap/unused items

Revenue of more than Rs 6 crores earned by scrap disposal

About 99 public grievances disposed

A count of 82 public grievances appeals have been disposed

Equipped with precise objectives and a robust monitoring system, the department is striving to realise the goals set forth in Special Campaign 4.0. The progress of this initiative is being monitored at the highest level on a regular basis. Public consciousness about the campaign is being disseminated through an array of mediums including social media, banners, posters, and engaging painting competitions. Over 380 tweets tagged with #SpecialCampaign4.0 have been shared on X (twitter), to create awareness about the campaign.