Department of Defence Achieves 100% Disposal Rate in Special Campaign 4.0 with Targeted Initiatives

The Department of Defence (DOD) achieved a 100% disposal rate of all identified targets which focused on productivity, environmental responsibility, and efficient space utilisation under the Special Campaign 4.0. The Campaign, unfolded over two phases—the preparation phase (September 15–30) and the implementation phase (October 02–31) targeted both cleanliness and efficiency in order to enhance workplace productivity.

DOD took the following steps during the campaign:

Addressed Grievances and Streamlined Processes: 45 references from MPs/VIPs and 169 public grievances via CPGRAMS were resolved. Additionally, 10 processes were simplified.

File Review and Disposal: Out of 45,870 reviewed files, 12,186 were successfully weeded out.

Revenue Generation and Space Optimisation: The Department generated Rs 25.68 lakh through the disposal of obsolete equipment. This exercise also freed up 2.66 lakh square feet of space.

The Campaign included extensive people-centric engagement across 3,832 locations, involving various organisations under the DOD, such as: Controller General of Defence Accounts, Border Roads Organisation, Military Hospitals, Directorate General of National Cadet Corps, Indian Coast Guard, Sainik Schools, Canteen Stores Department, the Cantonments along with the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Uttarkashi and Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling.

DOD implemented several innovative practices in line with environmental responsibility with efforts to eradicate mosquito-breeding areas and set-up awareness workshops for waste segregation. Additionally, Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) were transformed into plantation sites, and composting facilities for dry leaves were set up in parks.

Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI), Darjeeling spearheaded multiple projects, including:

Sewage Treatment Plant – 'Swachhata Se Samriddhi': The plant, with a capacity to treat 1,000 litres of wastewater daily, recycles this water for flush systems within the institute, representing a yearly impact of 365,000 litres.

Rainwater Harvesting Facility: With a capacity of 1.8 lakh litres, the rainwater facility reduces dependency on external water sources, supporting water conservation in stressed areas.

Creative Waste Repurposing: HMI transformed damaged mountaineering gear into decorative pieces, blending sustainability with artistic expression.

In Sainik School Amaravatinagar, recycling bins made from repurposed barrels were re-painted with colourful designs and placed in prominent locations around the campus. This initiative led to significant reduction in litter around the school grounds.

In future, DOD plans to showcase these sustainable practices during the Good Governance Week 2024 to promote a message of environmental stewardship and innovation.