Department of Consumer Affairs observing Special Campaign 4.0

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) has launched Special Campaign 4.0 on 02nd October 2024 aimed at enhancing cleanliness and addressing outstanding references. This campaign will continue till October 31, 2024, following the framework established by the successful Special Campaigns over the past three years.

During the preparatory phase of the campaign from 17th Sept 2024 to 1st Oct 2024, DoCA along with its autonomous/ attached/ subordinate offices successfully completed the identification of key targets. This included selecting sites for the Cleanliness Campaign, planning for space management and office beautification, and checking scrap and redundant items along with their disposal. During this phase, DoCA also targeted at completing pending references from Members of Parliament, State Governments, inter-ministerial communications (including Cabinet Notes), as well as any outstanding Parliamentary Assurances. The department is also disposing public grievances and appeals, including those from CPGRAMS and other sources. Furthermore, a comprehensive review of record management was conducted, which involved assessing files, weeding out unnecessary documents, and closing e-files. All findings were uploaded to the SCDPM portal for transparency and accessibility.

In the preparatory phase, to ensure cleanliness, healthy working environment for effective operational efficiency within the Department, Smt. Nidhi Khare, the Secretary (CA), along with other senior officer conducted an inspection of departmental offices. During her inspection, she visited various offices, engaging with staff members and advised the officials to maintain good working environment and periodic review and efficient record keeping of physical files. She empresses upon the segregation and proposer disposal of electronic waste of the department.

Smt. Nidhi Khare, the Secretary (CA), Conducted Inspection during Special Campaign 4.0

As we have approached the mid of the campaign, the department is taking concerted efforts for disposal of identified pending references. The status of disposal of pending references under various categories as on 14.10.2024 is detailed below –

Cleanliness Campaigns conducted- 78 Revenue Earned- Rs. 5,11,915 Files weeded and closed- 2,081 State Government Assurances- 2 Public Grievances disposed – 27,250 E- files closed-235

Various autonomous/ attached/ subordinate offices of DoCA have conducted successful activities under the campaign

