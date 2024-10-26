Department of Consumer Affairs launches Special Drive against substandard helmets

In a bid to enhance road safety and protect consumers from substandard helmets, the Department of Consumer Affairs has written to District Collectors (DCs) and District Magistrates (DMs) to launch a nationwide campaign targeting manufacturers and retailers who sell non-compliant helmets for two-wheeler riders. This initiative comes as a response to the growing concerns over the quality of helmets available in the market and their critical role in safeguarding lives on the road.

It has come to light those substandard helmets, which lack the requisite BIS certification, are being sold on the roadside. This poses a severe risk to public safety and has been linked to numerous fatalities in road accidents. Therefore, there is an urgent need to tackle this issue head-on. The Government calls for strict enforcement against manufacturers operating without BIS licenses or using counterfeit ISI Mark, as well as retailers peddling these non-compliant products to unsuspecting consumers. Consumers can verify whether a helmet manufacturer is licensed by BIS through the BIS Care App or by visiting the BIS website.

While emphasising the need to spread awareness among citizens on the matter, Ms Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs said, “Helmets save lives, but only if they are of good quality. This initiative is crucial in removing unsafe helmets from the market and educating consumers about the importance of BIS-certified products. We urge all stakeholders to actively participate in this campaign for the safety of our citizens.”

It is noted that the government has already made wearing a helmet mandatory under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988. Also, a helmet is a crucial safety measure for two-wheeler riders to prevent fatalities in road accidents. However, the effectiveness of a helmet is highly dependent on its quality. Sub-standard helmets do not adhere to the prescribed standards and fail to provide the necessary protection, undermining the very purpose of wearing them.

The Department urges district officials to take a personal interest in this matter and launch a special campaign to ensure the enforcement of the Quality Control Order. This drive will be integrated with existing road safety campaigns to maximise its impact. District officials are encouraged to collaborate with the District SP and BIS field officers to Identify and address violations.

This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to consumer protection and road safety. By removing sub-standard helmets from the market, the Department aims to prevent avoidable road accident fatalities and promote high-quality safety gear. The Department’s branch offices have been instructed to engage continuously with district administrations and police departments to support this campaign.

As helmet is extremely critical product and manufacturing of substandard/non-lSI helmets adversely impact the safety of life, it is pertinent to inform that till date, there are 162 licenses that have been cancelled/expired. Besides, till date total 27 search and seizure have been conducted on misuse of BIS Standard Mark/Violation of QCOs in regards to 4151:2015 and cases are filed in various courts.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has enforced the Quality Control Order (QCO) as of June 1, 2021, mandating that all helmets comply with the BIS standard IS 4151: 2015. Any helmet manufactured or sold without this certification violates the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016. It has been observed that many helmets sold on roadsides lack the mandatory BIS certification, posing significant risks to consumers.