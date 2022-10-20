Department of Consumer Affairs invites applications for filling up one existing and four anticipated vacancies of the Members in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, New Delhi

New Delhi : The Department of Consumer Affairs invites applications through online mode only for filling up one existing and four anticipated vacancies of the Members in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, New Delhi. The details of the applications, terms and conditions of appointment, salary and prescribed application form are available at URL:-https://jagograhakjago.gov.in/ncdrc and the last date for submission of applications is 9th December, 2022.

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission is an Appellate Authority established under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 to entertain various appeals under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. It also adjudicates consumer complaints relating to defective goods, deficient services, including inter-alia, unfair trade practices. Its headquarter is situated in New Delhil.

The qualifications, eligibility, salary and other terms and conditions of the appointment of a candidate will be governed by the provisions of the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021 and the Tribunal (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2021.

The Search-cum-Selection Committee constituted under the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021 for recommending names for appointment to the said post shall scrutinize the applications with respect to suitability of application for the posts by giving due weightage to qualification and experience of candidates, and shortlist candidates for conducting personal interaction. The final selection will be done on the basis of overall evaluation of candidates done by the Committee based on the qualification, experience and personal interaction.

Advertisement and prescribed application form, the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021, the Tribunal(Conditions of Service) Rules, 2021 and the Consumer Protection (Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions) Rules, 2020 are placed on the Department of Consumer Affairs’ website [URL:www.consumeraffairs.nic.in] for easy reference.

All eligible and willing individuals may submit their applications online through URL:-https://jagograhakjago.gov.in/ncdrc by 9th December, 2022. Wherever applicable, a copy of the applications submitted online along with prescribed documents may be submitted through proper channel to Director (CPU), Department of Consumer Affairs, Room No. 251, Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi – 110001.