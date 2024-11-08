Department of Consumer Affairs Hosts Round Table on Food Price Management in North East

North-East states should focus on increasing production of pulses and horticultural crops urged Smt. Nidhi Khare, Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, during a day-long Round Table consultation in Guwahati, Assam today.

The Secretary during her inaugural address highlighted potential of North East states in increasing the production of pulses to augment national availability and reduce import dependency. She said along with reducing the import dependency, prices of essential commodities can be moderated with increased production that will have larger impact on overall food inflation and economy. The role of Northeastern states is critical in achieving self-sufficiency in pulses production by 2027, she added.

Smt. Khare stated that a shipment of 840 MT onion by rail rake arrived at Changsari Station in Guwahati on 5th November, 2024. The onion is being distributed by NCCF in various district of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and other NE States. This will ensure wider availability of onions in North-eastern States and lead to decline in prices. Bulk transportation of onions from Nashik to major destinations such as Delhi, Chennai and Guwahati by rail rake has been adopted for the first time this year, for a more cost-effective and efficient disposal. Bulk disposal of onions in major mandis has helped in augmenting availability and in bring down the prices.

This is the first time this kind of workshop has been organized with participation from all related departments of states, research organizations and other stakeholders to formulate a wholistic strategy and implementation roadmap for increased availability and food price management.

The workshop was organized by the Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, with support from NCCF to address the issues concerning production of pulses and horticultural commodities and food price management in Northeastern States.

Speaking about the agenda of the round table consultation, Secretary, Consumer Affairs highlighted importance of integrated and inclusive approach of states in achieving the objective, support that can be extended by the department and role of NCCF in supporting the cause through their contract farming initiative.

Additional Chief Secretary, Food Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs Department, Government of Assam, Shri Biswaranjan Samal highlighted the paddy production transformation in the state by supporting farmers with MSP purchase, that made Assam self-sufficient and urged all the participants to actively participate in the workshop to build implementable strategy and roadmap.

During the workshop representative from ICAR, highlighted the research progress, availability of suitable pulses varieties for northeastern states and the pulses seed hubs in the region that can support promoting pulses production in the states.

Department of Agriculture & Farmer’s Welfare highlighted the seed mini kit distribution initiative to support states in making available quality seeds to farmers, which was well appreciated by the state representatives.

Smt. Anice Joseph Chandra, MD, NCCF explained the initiatives of NCCF in promoting production of pulses, Farmer’s registration for buy back arrangement at MSP and action plan to support production of pulses in the region.

All the state representatives actively involved in the discussion highlighting challenges, support required and expressed willingness to work together in state level price stabilization along with initiatives to increase production of pulses and horticultural crops in the states.