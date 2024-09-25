Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, continues to observe Swachhata Hi Seva-2024 campaign

The National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, celebrated the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (Plant4Mother) Campaign at their office today. The event was graced by the Hon’ble Mr Justice A.P. Sahi, President and Hon’ble Mr Justice R.S. Maurya, Member at the Upbhokta Nyay Bhawan, New Delhi.

Group photograph of all the employees at NCDRC, New Delhi along with Hon’ble Mr Justice A.P. Sahi and Hon’ble Mr Justice R.S. Maurya in front of the NCDRC Building.

Hon’ble Mr Justice A.P. Sahi and Hon’ble Mr Justice R.S. Maurya planting a tree under the campaign Ek Ped Maa ke Naam.

Spirit of Cleaning office space continues: The autonomous and subordinate bodies of DoCA BIS, Kolkata Branch Office –I and RRSL, Bangalore and RRSL, Faridabad cleaned their office workspace like office cupboards, files, tables and chairs in order to keep cleanliness around office surroundings.

Employees of BIS, Kolkata and RRSL, Bangalore cleaning their office workspace.

RRSL, Nagpur conducted a mass Scale Cleanliness Drive at Ambazaari Lake, Nagpur where all employees of the office participated in cleaning the lake and its nearby area.

Employees of RRSL, Nagpur holding the banner of SHS (above). RRSL, Nagpur employees participated in cleaning the area near the lake (below)

RRSL, Bhubaneshwar also cleaned the office premises today.

Cleaned office garden of RRSL, Bhubaneshwar today

Quiz, drawing and slogan writing competition: RRSL, Ahmedabad organized a quiz competition on swachhata with the school students. The competition was designed to educate the students about the importance of Swachhata and various policies regarding it.

Quiz competition organized by RRSL, Ahmedabad in a nearby school.

RRSL, Varanasi organised the drawing and slogan writing at nearby village Government primary school. The employees also interacted with students about sanitation and cleaning activities. In the end, a prize distribution ceremony was also held.

Glimpses from the drawing and slogan competition held today at nearby village Government primary school of RRSL, Varanasi

NTH, Varanasi conducted a painting competition today in their office for all the employees. Employees showcased their artistic talents, depicting various aspects of cleanliness and its significance in our daily lives.

Employees of NTH, Varanasi participating in painting competition.