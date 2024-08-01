Department of Consumer Affairs extends timeline to submit comments on draft rules for Evidential Breath Analyzer

The Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, sought public comments on draft rules for the Evidential Breath Analyzer for the measurement and display of the breath alcohol mass concentration under the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011 until 26.07.2024, placed on the website of the Department.

The Department has received few suggestions/comments which are presently under examination. However, considering the importance of the matter, it has been decided to extend the timeline i.e. 26.07.2024 and the comments may now be submitted up to 16.08.2024.

The comments may be submitted by email to ashutosh.agarwal13[at]nic[dot]in, dirwmca[at]nic[dot]in, mk.naik72[at]gov[dot]in and the draft rules may be accessed by the link provided hereunder: https://consumeraffairs.nic.in/sites/default/files/file-uploads/latestnews/Draft_Rule_Breath_Analyser.pdf

The Legal Metrology Division of the Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India has unveiled new draft rules for Evidential Breath Analysers under the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011. These draft rules aims to ensure the accuracy and reliability of breath analyzers used by law enforcement and workplaces, thereby enhancing public safety and trust.

The new rules require Evidential Breath Analysers to follow standardized testing procedures, ensuring consistent and reliable results across different devices. This standardization fosters public confidence in the fairness and accuracy of enforcement actions.

The Verified and standardized Evidential Breath Analysers will accurately measure blood alcohol concentration from breath samples, ensuring that intoxicated individuals are identified swiftly and effectively. This helps prevent alcohol-related incidents on the road, contributing to safer travel for everyone.