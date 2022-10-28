Department of Consumer Affairs disposes 156 Public Grievance Appeals and replies to 70% Public Grievances under Special Campaign 2.0

New Delhi : The Department of Consumer Affairs is participating in the Special Campaign 2.0 relating to cleanliness in offices, office campuses and institutions across the country. A total of 73 offices were identified of Bureau of Indian Standards, National Test House, National Consumer Cooperative Federation, and National Consumer Commissions where activities related to the Campaign started on October 2 and will conclude on October 31, 2022.

The Department observed a preparatory phase for this Special Campaign 2.0 wherein items to be focused on during cleanliness drive and records to be weeded out were decided and discussions with CPWD and other maintenance contractors undertaken at all the 73 locations.

During this campaign, all the five references from Hon‘ble Members of Parliament received have been answered, comments on the Two Inter-Ministerial references have been given. As against 1516 Public Grievances, till 26.10.2022, 1074 (70%) Public Grievances have been satisfactorily replied and 156 Public Grievances Appeals have been disposed.

With respect to Records management, 15,285 physical files were identified, after reviewing 13131 files 7061 physical files after their digitization have been completely weeded out. Against 602 e-files put up for reviewed under e-Office category and 473 e-files have since been closed. Thus, 86% of Identified Records have so far been closed. During the campaign, through the sale of scrap Rs.2, 38,268/- have been generated with able to freed up 5121 square feet of space.

A special drive has been carried out by the Department for tree plantation in their office campus across the country. As a result of this over, 500 tree plantation has been undertaken in IILM, NTH and BIS campuses and also a special drive for use of energy efficient lighting and replacement of light fittings with LED light fittings in all campuses.

In the Best Practices, Subordinate Organisations have signed MOU with MSTC (Govt. of India Enterprises) for disposal of scrap on regular basis and also conducted Awareness Campaign for consumers at market place regarding registration of complaints with the consumer commission electronically through e-Daakhil portal with Jagriti Mascot banner.

During the campaign and the preparatory phase a remodeled section has been created on the 5” floor where in the last campaign a grain testing laboratory was situated and on the directions of the Hon’ble Minister the Grain testing laboratory has been transferred from Room No. 545 to NTH, Ghaziabad and the entire room has been renovated for use by Young professionals and other officers in the Department.