Department of Consumer Affairs continues to observe Swachhata Hi Sewa 2024 Campaign

During the ongoing Swachhata Hi Sewa 2024 Campaign, the Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India and its attached/subordinate offices organized the following activities.

Activities for the Safai Mitra: NCDRC, New Delhi conducted a meditation/yoga session today for its safari mitras and housekeeping staff at the office premises. This session was guided by Mrs, Sunita Rakesh Anand, Assistant Registrar.

Housing staff of NCDRC doing meditation activities

Housekeeping Staff of NCDRC, New Delhi with Mrs, Sunta Rakesh Anand, Assistant Registrar

Glimpses form the meditation day at NCDRC, New Delhi

On the same day, a medical team led by Dr, Pradeep Kurnar Singh visited the premises of the National Commission and conducted the medical check-up of all the Safai Mitras, Security Guards and other Staff Members of the Commission. They also conducted the sugar as well as blood pressure test of the all the officials of the Commission. The Doctor also gave his consultation to all the staff members on the basis of their medical tests.

The medical team led by Dr, Pradeep Kumar Singh at the NCDRC office.

Doctor checking the blood pressure of one of the staff of NCDRC.