Department of Commerce kick-starts Special Campaign 2.0 for disposal of pending matters

New Delhi : In accordance with the vision of Swachh Bharat of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, a Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters is under way in the Department of Commerce from 2nd to 31st October, 2022. The Campaign is being implemented in the Department of Commerce as well as in the attached/Subordinate/field offices. The main focus areas of the Campaign include effective disposal of public grievances, references from the Members of Parliament, Parliament Assurances, Cleanliness drive, disposal of scrap and weeding out of files.

During the first phase of the Campaign (15.09.2022 to 30.09.2022), the pendency was identified. For this purpose, as well as to sensitize the organizations, meeting with all nodal officers of the organizations were held on 14.09.2022 and 30.09.2022.

During the Campaign Phase (2nd – 31st Oct., 2022), all out efforts are being made by the Department and its Subordinate Office/autonomous organisations to dispose of all references identified during the Preparatory Phase. Progress is being uploaded on SCDPM Portal on daily basis.

O/o Chief Licensing Authority, DGFT Delhi has converted a hall into exhibition of various Promotional articles of the region, by removing scrap material.

Till 20th October, 2022 the Department of Commerce and its organisations have organised 73 swachhata campaign. Scraps have been auctioned generating revenue of Rs. 21,53,277/-. Out of 64249 electronic files, 29,170 have been reviewed and 14,560 stand closed. 1000 files have been transferred to National Archive for preservation.