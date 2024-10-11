Department of Commerce hosts Industry Interaction Meet in Uttarakhand; Encouraging Export Growth and Global Competitiveness

To broad base exports from India, the Department of Commerce, Government of India, hosted an Industry Interaction Meet in Dehradun on 09 October 2024. Commerce Secretary, Shri Sunil Barthwal, was the Chief Guest for the event. This Industry Interaction Meet aimed to facilitate a constructive dialogue between officers of the Government of India, Government of Uttarakhand, key industry leaders, policymakers to unlock and expand the export potential and competitiveness of Uttarakhand across multiple sectors.

The event, a confluence of public and private partners facilitated meaningful dialogue aimed at unlocking the potential of Uttarakhand’s agri-business and processed food export sectors. The partners emphasized on the strategic importance of Uttarakhand’s rich agro-climatic advantages and its role in advancing India’s agricultural exports. The government’s continued support was highlighted through key policy interventions, infrastructure development and initiatives aimed at sustainable growth in the state’s export ecosystem.

The Industry Interaction Meet encouraged a dialogue between Uttarakhand’s industry leaders and senior government officials to align efforts in advancing export growth. It also provided a platform to deliberate strategies to enhance Uttarakhand’s contributions to India’s export targets, focusing on key sectors such as organic agriculture, horticulture, processed foods and traditional handicrafts.

The Industry Interaction Meet identified critical areas for policy intervention, capacity building and government support to bolster the state’s global trade presence. The Meet also facilitated discussions on global standards and certifications, to enhance the quality and competitiveness of Uttarakhand’s products in international markets.

Key MoU Signings

Landmark Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed during the event, reflecting the strategic partnerships aimed at boosting Uttarakhand’s agricultural export landscape. These include MoU between:

House of Himalayas Ltd. and the Lulu Group which is one of the largest hypermarket chains spread India and globally to promote and export high-quality agricultural and processed food products sourced from the Himalayan region to international markets through Lulu Hypermarket’s extensive retail network, thereby enhancing the livelihoods of local farmers and artisans in Uttarakhand.

House of Himalayas Ltd. and the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), focusing on improving packaging standards for Uttarakhand’s produce to meet international demand.

House of Himalayas Ltd. and the Spices Board, to promote the indigenous spices of Uttarakhand under the “House of Himalayas” brand, ensuring sustainable development, women empowerment and quality production in the spices segment.

State Horticulture Mission (Uttarakhand) and the Spices Board, which aims to promote the Cultivation of Large Cardamom and other Spices in various parts of Uttarakhand

Implementation and Certification of Good Agricultural Practices (GAP)

As a significant step to empower the farming community of Uttarakhand, APEDA has taken the key initiative for implementation and certification of Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) for over 350 farmers. This facilitates quality supply of agricultural products such as Mango & Vegetables from the state for exports to European Union (EU), UK, amongst other countries.

To showcase their activities & products, over 25 organisations from the Central Government, State Governments including Government of Uttarakhand and leading exporters showcased a wide range of products spanning from chemicals, packaging, agricultural products and food processing techniques.

The event builds on APEDA’s previous initiatives, including the International Conclave Cum Buyer Seller Meet held in January 2024, which drew attention to Uttarakhand’s growing organic exports. The state’s burgeoning organic sector, along with the increasing global demand for organic products positions Uttarakhand as a future leader in India’s export efforts.

Other key attendees at the event included Principal Secretary to Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Ramesh Kumar Sudhanshu, Secretary, Rural Development, Government of Uttarakhand Smt. Radhika Jha, Director, Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) Shri R.K. Mishra, and Chairman, APEDA, Shri Abhishek Dev.

Besides senior government officers, the event saw active participation from industry leaders, CEOs and experts from sectors such as FMCG, Organic produce, Rice, Millets, Chemicals, Electronics, Engineering, Fish and Marine products, Handicrafts, Honey, Fresh Fruits and Vegetables, Processed food, Spices, Tea and Packaging.

The Industry Interaction Meet serves as a platform for stakeholders to address current challenges, explore new opportunities for export growth and reinforce partnerships to develop a thriving export ecosystem in the state. It will also encourage Uttarakhand’s exporters to adopt innovative practices, meet international quality standards and explore untapped global markets. The Uttarakhand Industry Interaction Meet marks a critical step in the state’s journey to becoming a key player in India’s export growth story.