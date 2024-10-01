Department of Commerce actively participates in ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ campaign with diverse initiatives

The Department of Commerce has been actively engaging in the ongoing ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign of 2024, undertaking various cleanliness and awareness activities across its departments and affiliated organizations. From launching cleanliness drives to promoting hygiene awareness, the campaign has aimed to inspire a cleaner and healthier India.

Commerce & Industry Minister takes Swachhata Pledge

On 17th September 2024, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of State Shri Jitin Prasad and Commerce Secretary, Shri Sunil Barthwal along with senior officials of the Ministry took the Swachhata Pledge. The Ministers and senior officials reaffirmed their commitment to a litter-free India, motivating the country to actively participate in this noble cause. The pledge was part of the Department’s larger efforts to support the “Swabhav Swachhata” and “Sanskaar Swachhata” themes under the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign.

Swachhata Samvad and Quiz

The Department of Commerce also conducted a Swachhata Samvad session on 18th September 2024, showcasing educational videos and discussions about the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. On 20th September 2024, a quiz on Swachh Bharat was organized to raise awareness about cleanliness and hygiene, encouraging officials to imbibe and spread the message of a cleaner India.

‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Initiative

On 25th September 2024, Commerce Secretary, Shri Sunil Barthwal, alongside other officers of the Department, participated in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi. The campaign involved planting trees to honor the environment and contribute to creating a green and sustainable India.

‘Swachhata Shramdaan’ and Cleaning Drives

The Department conducted a ‘Swachhata Shramdaan’ on 28th September 2024 at RK Puram, where officers and officials came together to clean their surroundings, contributing to the Swachh Bharat Mission. Various departments and organizations under the Department, including Kandla Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), and ITPO (India Trade Promotion Organization), initiated cleanliness drives, tree plantation activities, and organized health check-up camps in alignment with the Swachhata objectives. MPEDA led a beach cleaning drive in collaboration with the Department of Forest and UNDP.

Engagement by Affiliated Organizations

Affiliated bodies like the Rubber Board, Spices Board, Tobacco Board, and APEDA undertook significant activities as part of the campaign. These included poster and painting competitions, health camps for farm workers, and dedicated Swachhata initiatives like Cleanliness Target Unit (CTU) and plantation drives. These activities reflect the broad participation across the Department’s organizations.

Through these initiatives, the Department of Commerce has showcased its strong commitment to cleanliness and hygiene, contributing significantly to the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign. The Department remains dedicated to advancing the nation’s cleanliness mission, empowering citizens and communities to actively engage in creating a cleaner, healthier India.