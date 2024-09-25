Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals Prepares for Special Campaign 4.0 Starting 2nd October 2024

The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India is going to organize Special Campaign 4.0 for improving Swachhata and disposal of pending references from 2nd October – 31st October, 2024, on the lines of the Special Campaigns held in the preceding 3 years.

The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, including all PSUs/ABs under its administrative control has initiated efforts and prepared action plans to make the campaign successful as per the guidelines issued by DARPG.

The ongoing preparatory phase from 16th to 30th Sept is being fully utilized for identification of targets such as Identification of Cleanliness Campaign sites, Planning for Space management and beautification of offices, identifying Scrap and redundant items and their disposal procedure as per GFR, pending references from MP’s, State Governments, Inter-Ministerial references (Cabinet Notes), PMO, Parliamentary Assurances pending for more than 3 months, Public Grievances and Appeals (CPGRAMS as well as grievances received from other sources), Record Management – Review of files/recording and weeding of files/closing of e-files.

The Department’s focus in the Special Campaign 4.0 will be to review E-receipts and files. 2687 electronic files created prior to 2021 have been identified for review along with 5698 e-receipts. 2443 physical files kept in the record room of the department will also be reviewed for either weeding out or further retention.