The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals is enforcing mandatory BIS Standards for chemicals and petrochemicals. This measure ensures that both imported and domestically produced chemicals meet stringent quality parameters, preventing the use of hazardous and substandard products. By making these standards compulsory under Section 16 of the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016, the initiative aims to protect human, animal and plant health, ensure environmental safety, prevent unfair trade practices, and enhance national security. D/o Chemicals & Petrochemicals has notified 72 Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for Chemicals & Petrochemicals so far to make BIS Standards mandatory under Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016. Out of 72 QCOs, 41 QCOs have been implemented and enforcement date of remaining 31 QCOs has been extended from time to time.

Further, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare has notified Insecticides Act, 1968 for the regulation of import, manufacture, sale, transport, distribution and use of insecticides with a view to prevent risk to human beings or animals and for matters connected therewith.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has notified that Manufacture, Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemicals Rules, 1989 (MSIHC) and subsequent amendments thereof wherein hazard criteria, viz. toxicity, flammability and explosiveness has been defined to identify hazardous chemicals used in industrial processes. The Chemical Accident Emergency Planning, preparedness and Response Rules, 1996 (CAEPPR Rules, 1996) have also been notified to complement MSIHC Rules, 1989 and provide statutory backup to crisis management set up in the country with four-tier system at Central, State, District and Local Level.

In respect of the fertilizer sector, to ensure the availability of good quality fertilizer to farmers, the Government of India has declared the fertilizers as an essential commodity and promulgated the Fertilizer Control Order, 1985. The FCO regulates the supply, distribution and quality of fertilizers. Under the Order, the specification of various fertilizers has been specified in respective schedules. FCO strictly prohibits the sale of fertilizers which are not of prescribed standard. Any violation of the provision of FCO invokes both penal action under Essential Commodity Act and administrative action under FCO.

Over the past five years, the overall exports of chemicals and petrochemicals and fertilizers have shown fluctuations. The total export quantity of major chemicals increased from 16,98,384 Metric Tons (MTs) in FY2019-20 to 26,42,179 MTs in FY2023-24 with a peak at 46,26,765 MTs in FY2022-23. On the other hand, the total export quantity of major petrochemicals decreased from 87,98,230 MTs in FY2019-20 to 38,50,778 MTs in FY2023-24, showing fluctuations with a high of 93,34,559 MTs in FY2022-23.

In respect of fertilizers, export reduced from 303604 MTs in 2019-20 to 154682 MTs in 2021-22, which again increased to 186148 MTs in 2022-23 and 298762 MTs in 2023-24.