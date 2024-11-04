Department of Biotechnology has successfully completed Special Campaign 4.0

The Department of Biotechnology, in collaboration with its autonomous institutions & PSUs, successfully completed Special Campaign 4.0. The Scientific Cadre Unites, Divisions and its AIPSUs made a significant contribution to the Special Campaign 4.0 organized by the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG).

The aims of the campaign was to improve cleanliness of the offices and clearing pendency in the MP’s references, references from State Governments, Inter-Ministerial references, Parliamentary Assurances, PMO references, Public Grievances and PG Appeals etc. Besides, records of the offices were reviewed and action was taken for weeding out/retention ‘following CSMOP, GFR and Public Record Act, 1993’. More than 108 cleanliness campaigns were conducted and pending PMO/MP’s references were disposed of during the period. 59 Public Grievance petitions and 10 Public Grievance appeals were cleared. The offices earned revenue amounting to Rs 15,16,404/- on disposal of scrap and redundant items. 84,200 sq feet space has been freed. Besides, 8 rules/processes has been simplified. With regard to record management, this Department along with its organizations, reviewed 9152 physical and 814 efiles out of which, 5200 physical files have been weeded out and 328 efiles have been closed.

The Department of Biotechnology has not only done the cleanliness and disposal of pendency, but also showed various best practices during the Special Campaign 4.0 viz. organizing awareness program on Fire Protection and Prevention (by BRIC-IBSD), wonderful creative work (namely- “Waste to Wealth”) from the waste iron rods/materials left during the construction sites (by BRIC-NIAB) etc.