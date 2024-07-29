Department of Atomic Energy inaugurates ‘One DAE One Subscription’

The inaugural ceremony of ‘One DAE One Subscription’ (ODOS) took place today at Tata Memorial Hospital, in Mumbai today. ODOS is a unique idea enabling Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) & all its units/subunits (about 60) together under one umbrella for read and publish access to national and international research papers as well as scientific journals. With this initiative it is now possible to share the resources digitally and evolve collectively. DAE has signed consortium agreements with M/s. Wiley India Private Limited and with M/s. Springer Nature Group in furtherance of the same.

On the occasion of the inauguration, Secretary, DAE and Chairman AEC, Dr. A. K. Mohanty conveyed a congratulatory message to and stated, “The ODOS Transformative Agreement is a significant milestone for synergizing the read access and publishing requirements of DAE. I am sure ODOS will benefit thousands of scientists, engineers, young students of HBNI and researchers of aided institutes to have access to much larger knowledge platform and also publish in open access journals. The ODOS will later get merged with a bigger national initiative, called One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) which has been initiated by the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India. ONOS is currently under various stages of implementation.”

Addressing the gathering, Shri. A.K. Nayak, Head, NCPW, DAE, stated that the objective of the ODOS initiative is to make knowledge accessible to as many people as possible. ODOS a small yet decisive step towards ONOS which will in turn make knowledge accessible to everyone and lead to the cherished dream of a developed India.

Dr. Sudeep Gupta, Director, TMC, expressed that libraries are no longer brick and mortar buildings but computers. In the current era, the world lays stress on creative innovation which can only happen when we have access to the current state of wisdom in any particular field. One way to minimize repetitive research is to let everybody access the current state of science so that we move forward and don’t repeat what has already been done. DEA has once again proven it is a pioneer in taking the lead and showing the way.