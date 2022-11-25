Department of Animal Husbandry to celebrate National Milk Day in Bengaluru to commemorate 101st birth anniversary of the “Father of the White Revolution in India”

New Delhi : The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying is celebrating “National Milk Day” to commemorate 101st birth anniversary of the “Father of the White Revolution in India”, Dr. Verghese Kurien also known as the Milkman of India, as a part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” on 26th November 2022 in Bengaluru. The prestigious National Gopal Ratna Awards 2022 will also be conferred during the event.

The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India, Department of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Govt. of Karnataka, National Dairy Development Board and Karnataka Milk Federation have joined hands to organize this memorable national event in the state of Karnataka.

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India will also lay the foundation stone of advanced training facility at Central Frozen Semen production and Training Institute at Heseraghatta, Karnataka Bovine IVF-(Invitro-fertilization) activities at Central Cattle Breeding Farm, Heseraghatta, Bengaluru virtually.

During the function, a book on the life of Varghese Kurian and a booklet on Milk Adulteration is also to be released by the Dignitaries.

Apart from Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, Shri. Prabhu B. Chauhan, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Karnataka, Shri Balachandra L. Jarkiholi, Chairman, KMF will also grace the event with their presence. Union Secretary Shri. Rajesh Kumar Singh, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Ms. Varsha Joshi, Additional Secretary (Cattle and Dairy Development) will also address the event.

The Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, will also inaugurate Animal Quarantine Certification Services as part of the celebrations in Hasserghata Bengaluru. The AQCS will be equipped with online clearance System for imports of livestock products and livestock in due course and be a game changer for local economy.