Department of Animal Husbandry implements various schemes to promote and develop animal husbandry and dairying sector across the country

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India is implementing various schemes to supplement the efforts of States/UTs for promotion and development of animal husbandry and dairying sector across the country:

Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM), National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD), Dairy Processing and Infrastructure Development Fund (DIDF), Supporting Dairy Cooperatives and Farmer Producer Organizations engaged in dairy activities (SDCFPO) National Livestock Mission (NLM), Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF) Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme (LH&DCP) (wherein erstwhile Livestock Health and Disease Control Scheme and National Animal Disease Control Programme were merged with effect from 2021-22) Livestock Census and Integrated Sample Survey (LC & ISS)

Due to implementation of the aforesaid schemes of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Milk Production in the country has increased from 146.31 Million Tonnes in 2014-15 to 221.1

Million Tonnes in 2021-22 i.e. by 6.38% per annum during the last 8 years. Value of output of milk is more than Rs.9.32 lakh crore during 2021-22 which is higher than the agriculture produce and even more than the combined value of Paddy and Wheat. Egg production in the country has increased from 78.48 billion in 2014-15 to 129.53 billion in 2021-22. Egg production in the country is growing at the rate of 8% per annum.

Under NPDD, the physical progress during the last 5 years and current year is as under

14631 dairy cooperative societies organised/ revived with enrolment of 15.07 lakh new farmers/ milk producers and procurement of 37.50 lakh litres of additional milk from farmers.

20,394 dairy cooperative societies strengthened with installation of Automatic Milk Collection Unit to bring transparency in milk testing and payments to farmers.

3096 Bulk Milk Coolers with 63.66 lakh litres chilling capacity have been installed to provide market access to farmers and reduce milk spoilage.

4066 Electronic Milk Adulteration Testing Equipments and 107 FTIR Technology based Milk Analyser/Food Scan/NIRS Tech Milk Powder Analyser have been installed for checking adulteration in milk & milk products. This will encourage farmers producing quality milk

22.90 lakh litres per day new milk processing capacity established to process and market additional milk procured from farmers.

Establishment of State Central Laboratory in 15 States & strengthening of milk testing laboratories of District Cooperative Milk Unions to check milk quality, increase consumer acceptance and market.

Under DIDF, as on 31.12.2022, 58.70 Lakh Litre per Day (LLPD) Milk Processing Capacity, 113 BMCs with 3.4 LLPD capacities, 265 Metric Tonnes per Day (MTPD) Milk Drying capacity and 10.46 LLPD Value Added Products (VAP) manufacturing capacity have been established.

Under the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF), total 213 projects have been established which have given employment to approximately 24000 people directly and 1 lakh farmers indirectly since 2020-2021.

So far cumulative 16.91 crore animals were vaccinated against FMD in Round-I in 2020 and 24.94crore animals have been ear tagged in the country. The second round of vaccination against FMD has commenced and so far, 20.77 crore(as on January, 2023) animals have been vaccinated. Against Round-III of FMD vaccination, so far, 1.78crore animals have been vaccinated. The vaccination against Brucella has also commenced and so far, 1.62crore animals have been vaccinated.

As per data available on Information Network for Animal Productivity and Health (INAPH) portal, so far 3.08 crore farmers have been benefitted under Nationwide AI Programme component of Rashtriya Gokul Mission.There are so far 24.36 crore farmers registered directly on the INAPH portal, 10.12 crore farmers have been benefited against FMD and 79.02 lakh farmers benefited against Brucellosis.

This information was given by Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.