Department of Animal Husbandry implements Rashtriya Gokul Mission to develop and conserve indigenous bovine breeds and genetic upgrade of bovine population

Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying is implementing Rashtriya Gokul Mission for development and conservation of indigenous bovine breeds and genetic upgradation of bovine population since December 2014. The scheme is important for increasing the production and productivity of milk thereby making dairying more remunerative for farmers of the country. The scheme is continued under revised and realigned schemes of the Department from 2021-22 to 2025-26 with an allocation of Rs.2400 crore. All indigenous breeds of cattle including Gir, Tharparkar, and Khillar are covered under the scheme.

In order to boost milk production and to strengthen dairy sector in the country the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying is implementing the following schemes: (i) Rashtriya Gokul Mission; (ii) National Programme for Dairy Development; (iii) Dairy Processing and Infrastructure Development Fund; (iv) Supporting Dairy Cooperatives and Farmers Producers Organisations; and (vi) Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund.

This information was given by Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.