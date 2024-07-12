Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying Holds Training for 21st Livestock Census in Northeast States

The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD), Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India, in coordination with Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department, Government of Nagaland with Nagaland as the host State conducted a “Regional Training of 21st Livestock Census on Software (Mobile Application/ Dashboard and Breeds) for State and District Nodal Officers (DNO/SNO) of Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura”. The workshop was held today at Dimapur, Nagaland to train the DNO/SNO of these four states for understanding of newly launch applications for conducting 21st Livestock census which is scheduled during September-December 2024. The training programme was inaugurated by Chief Guest Shri Kazheto Kinimi – Advisor for Animal Husbandry Government of Nagaland with the presence Shri Vikeyie Kenya IAS Commissioner Secretary Department of AH and VS in Govt of Nagaland and Shri Jagat Hazarika Advisor ( Statistics) Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying , Government of India.

The workshop featured a series of sessions beginning with a brief description of the 21st Livestock Census by the Animal Husbandry Statistics Division, followed by a detailed presentation from ICAR-National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR) on the breed details of species to be covered in the census. The importance of accurate breed identification was emphasized, which is crucial for producing precise statistics used in various livestock sector programs and for the National Indicator Framework (NIF) of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The workshop included detailed sessions on the methodologies and live application of software of 21st Livestock Census by Software team of Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying. The Government of India trained on the mobile application and dashboard software for State and District Nodal Officers. These Nodal officers shall conduct training for enumerators at their respective District Head Quarters.

Shri V.P Singh Director (Statistics) Division), Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Sh, B.P. Mishra Director ( NBAGR).