Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying Holds Regional Training for 21st Livestock Census in Northeast

Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD), Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India and host state Assam today conducted a “Regional Training of 21st Livestock Census on Software (Mobile & Web Application/ Dashboard) and Breeds to State and District Nodal Officers (SNO/DNO) of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Meghalaya”. The workshop was held at Guwahati to train the DNO/SNO of these states for detail training on newly launch applications for conducting 21st Livestock Census which is scheduled during September-December 2024.

The workshop featured a series of sessions beginning with a brief description of the 21st Livestock Census by the Animal Husbandry Statistics Division, followed by a detailed presentation from ICAR-National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR) on the breed details of species to be covered in the census. The importance of accurate breed identification was emphasized, which is crucial for producing precise statistics used in various livestock sector programs and for the National Indicator Framework (NIF) of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The workshop included detailed sessions on the methodologies and live application of software of 21st Livestock Census by Software team of Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Govt of India trained on the mobile application and dashboard software for SNOs/DNOs.These Nodal officers shall conduct training for enumerators at their respective District Head Quarters.

The workshop was inaugurated by Shri Atul Bora –Cabinet Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture and Food Processing, Government of Assam. Shri Manish Thakur IAS, Principal Secretary to Govt of Assam, Shri Jagat Hazarika ISS, Adviser (Statistics), Government of India,Shri Anil Ch. Deori ACS, Director Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Government of Assam, Shri V.P. Singh ISS Director (Statistics), Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India and Shri B.P. Mishra Director, ICAR-NBAGR, Karnal were also present in the event. Addresses from the distinguished dignitaries marked the inauguration and go ahead for a collaborative effort towards the successful training to District and State Nodal Offices for conducting the Livestock Census.