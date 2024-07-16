Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying Conducts Regional Training for 21st Livestock Census in UP, MP, and Uttarakhand

The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD), Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India and host State Uttar Pradesh conducted a “Regional Training of 21st Livestock Census on Software (Mobile & Web Application/ Dashboard) and Breeds to State and District Nodal Officers (SNO/DNO) of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh”. The workshop was held today at Lucknow to train the DNO/SNO of these states for detail training on newly launch applications for conducting 21st Livestock Census which is scheduled during September-December 2024.

Minister of Animal Husbandry, Government of Uttar Pradesh Shri Dharampal Singh inaugurated the workshop in presence of Shri Ravindra Singh, Principal Secretary, Department of AHD, Government of UP, Shri Jagat Hazarika, Advisor (Statistics), Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, Shri Devendra Pandey, Special Secretary, Department of AHD, Government of UP, Shri V.P. Singh, Director (Statistics Division), Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri R.N. Singh and Dr. Prasidh Narayan, Director, AHD, Government of UP.

Sh. Dharampal Singh addressed the workshop and highlighted the need for comprehensive training and capacity building at the grassroots level. He said that Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of livestock in India and underscored the importance of the livestock sector to India’s economy and food security. He called for meticulous planning and execution of the census, stressing that the data gathered would play a crucial role in shaping future initiatives and addressing challenges in the sector. He acknowledged the efforts of the department in organizing such a strategic workshop and encouraged the participants to actively engage in the training sessions to enhance their understanding and capabilities.

Sh. Ravindra Singh emphasized the integration of sustainable practices within the livestock sector. He pointed out that the analysis and logical use of the data obtained after the livestock census will pave the way for formulating future departmental policies and implementing programs, as well as creating new schemes and generating employment in the field of animal husbandry for the benefit of livestock farmers.

Shri Jagat Hazarika highlighted the importance of this workshop in his address, underscoring the department’s commitment to leveraging technology for accurate and efficient data collection. He emphasized the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to ensure the success of the 21st Livestock Census, which will play a critical role in shaping the future policies and programs of the Animal Husbandry sector and urged them to leverage the latest technologies to ensure the success of the census.

The workshop featured a series of sessions beginning with a brief description of the 21stLivestock Census by the Animal Husbandry Statistics Division, followed by a detailed presentation from ICAR-National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR) on the breed details of species to be covered in the census. The importance of accurate breed identification was emphasized, which is crucial for producing precise statistics used in various livestock sector programs and for the National Indicator Framework (NIF) of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The workshop included detailed sessions on the methodologies and live application of software of 21st Livestock Census by Software team of Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Govt of India trained on the mobile application and dashboard software for State and District Nodal Officers.These Nodal officers shall conduct training for enumerators at their respective District Head Quarters.