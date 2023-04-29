Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Veterinary Council of India celebrate World Veterinary Day- 2023

Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying in close collaboration with Veterinary Council of India celebrated World Veterinary Day- 2023 on 29th April, 2023 at New Delhi at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi in order to recognize and celebrate the important roles of Veterinarians in animal and human health and ecology. The theme of World Veterinary Day for the year 2023 is “Promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusiveness in the veterinary profession”.







Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India graced the event with his presence as Chief Guest in august presence of Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Minister of State of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and Dr. Umesh Chandra Sharma, President, Veterinary Council of India (VCI) among other dignitaries.







Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India addressed the gathering and highlighted the importance of India’s livestock sector in the national economy. He emphasized that the aim of government is to make livestock farming more efficient and sustainable. Various schemes have been revised and realigned to develop entrepreneurship in the sector. The Ministry stands committed to work with all stakeholders for holistic development of the sector. He appreciated the participation of Veterinarians across the country in the event and role of Veterinarians in the implementation of schemes and programs of the Department. Shri Parshottam Rupala launched the VCI portal, released the draft MSVPR, 2023, and a list of outstanding Veterinarians in the event.







Dr. S.K. Balyan highlighted the role of veterinarians in India making significant contributions to the national economy by ensuring the health and productivity of livestock, which forms a crucial part of the country’s agricultural sector.



Dr. Umesh Chandra Sharma, President, VCI, welcomed the Guests and Veterinary officials participating from the States and apprised the gathering about the work and recent initiatives taken by Veterinary Council of India.







Around 1500 veterinary officials participated from the States/UTs, and 75 veterinaries were honoured as outstanding veterinarians. Technical sessions were organized on One Health, Veterinary interventions for Wildlife Conservation and management, Role of veterinarians in India Army.



Secretary, VCI thanked all the Dignitaries and Veterinary officials participating from the States/ UTs and congratulated the Department for the successful event.



