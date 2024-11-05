Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying successfully concludes Special Campaign 4.0

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has successfully concluded “Special Campaign 4.0”, conducted between 2nd to 31st October, 2024 aimed at resolving public grievances, organizing cleanliness drives, record management etc. while accomplishing targets set across major parameters.

The campaign was led by Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (FAHD) Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh along with Prof. S P Baghel, Minister of State FAHD. Ms. Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary (DAHD) steered the progress of the Special Campaign 4.0 by the department and its field organizations that dedicatedly participated and successfully completed the same, focusing mainly on the institutionalization of Swachhata and minimizing pendency in Offices.

During the Special Campaign 4.0, the achievements of DAHD are as under:-

Special Campaign 4.0 Sl. No. Parameter Target Achievement 1. Reference from MPs 5 5 2. Parliamentary Assurance 2 2 3. IMC References (Cabinet Proposals) 0 0 4. State Govt. References 0 0 5. Public grievances 247 247 6. PMO Ref. 2 2 7. Public grievances Appeal 98 85 8. Easing of Rules/processes 1 1 9. Review of Physical files 14800 14800 physical files were reviewed and 9246 weeded out 10 Review of e-files 780 780 e- files were reviewed and 260 were closed 11 Cleanliness of sites 218 218 12 Revenue Generated Rs. 8,42,753 13 Space freed due to scrap disposal and weeding of files (Sq. Feet) 1761

During the period, the periodical progress of Special Campaign 4.0 was continuously monitored by Joint Secretary (Admin/GC/PC) and Nodal Officer for the campaign, who conducted a review meeting with sub-nodals on 23rd September, 2024 and 16th October 2024 at Krishi Bhavan.

In this regard a review meeting was also conducted by Minister of State, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Prof. S P Baghel, on 23rd October 2024, wherein all the activities under the Special Campaign 4.0 conducted by the department were overviewed. The department also undertook extensive social media campaign to spread awareness about the same.

Departmental Best Practice:

Pond irrigation system is the best practice adopted at Centre of Excellence for Animal Husbandry (CEAH), Bangalore for sustainability and better water management system. By adopting the pond irrigation system, the Regional Fodder Station (Centre of Excellence for Animal Husbandry) has become a sustainable pond system from rain dependent system. This system is helping farmers to conserve water and in efficient management of energy and water resources for better crop output from the land throughout the year.