Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying provides subsidy and interest subvention to increase milk productivity

Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying is implementing the following schemes for providing subsidy and interest subvention to the farmers to increase milk productivity

One of the components of the scheme Rashtriya Gokul Mission is to promote establishment of breed multiplication farm on hub and spoke model. Under the scheme 50% capital subsidy maximum up to Rs.2.00 crore is available for eligible entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs assisted under establishment of breed multiplication farm are also eligible for interest subvention under Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund.

Dairy Processing and Infrastructure Development Fund (DIDF)- This scheme is being implemented with the objective of creation/ strengthening of milk processing, value addition & chilling facilities. Under the scheme, NABARD raises the fund from market and disburse loan to dairy cooperatives with 2.5% interest subvention through National Dairy Development Board and National Cooperative Development Corporation. Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying provides 2.5% interest subvention to National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF) – under the scheme 3% interest subvention is made available to eligible beneficiaries availing for establishment of dairy processing and value addition infrastructure in addition to other components of the scheme.

Support to State Dairy Cooperative & Farmers Producers Organization (SDCFPO): under the scheme one time support in the form of Interest subvention on working capital loan has been introduced from the financial year 2020-21.

Kisan Credit Card (KCC) – For the first time, Government of India has extended KCC facility to Animal Husbandry and Fisheries farmers for their working capital requirement wherein farmers either individual or joint borrower, Joint Liability Groups or Self Help Groups including tenant farmers having owned/rented/leased sheds are eligible for getting benefits under the scheme.

