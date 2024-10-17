Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying progressively achieves targets set under Special Campaign 4.0

The ongoing Special Campaign 4.0 is being implemented in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying under the leadership of the Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (FAHD) Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Shri. Prof. S P Baghel, Minister of State FAHD and under the overall guidance of Ms. Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying(DAHD).

Union Minister Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh launched the Special Campaign 4.0 at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi on 2nd October 2024 in which Secretary, DAHD and all senior officers of the department participated enthusiastically. The field offices of the Department also launched the campaign with full fervor.

With a view to implement the Special Campaign 4.0 in an effective and efficient manner, 9 sub nodal officers were designated in the Department. The Nodal officer of the department has chaired two meetings to finalize and review the progress of the targets for Special Campaign 4.0. The first meeting was held on 23rd September, 2024 to finalize the targets during the “preparatory phase” of the campaign and the second meeting was held on 16th October, 2024 to review the mid-campaign achievement/performance vis-à-vis the set targets.

Meeting held with sub nodal officers on 23.09. 2024 Meeting held with sub nodal officers on 16.10. 2024

As per the data entered in Special Campaign 4.0 portal as on 16.10.2024, the status of achievement against the targets are as follows:

Special Campaign 4.0 Sl. No. Parameter Target Achievement 1. Reference from MPs 5 5 2. Parliamentary Assurance 8 0 3. IMC References (Cabinet Proposals) 0 0 4. State Govt. References 0 0 5. Public grievances 197 110 6. PMO Ref. 2 2 7. Public grievances Appeal 98 7 8. Easing of Rules/processes 1 1 9. Review of Physical files 10244 10244 10 Review of e-files 633 513 11 Cleanliness of sites 213 156

During the current campaign till date INR 8,42,753/- revenue has been generated which is significantly higher compared to the revenue of INR 4,52,213/- generated during the entire Special Campaign 3.0. The Department is committed to achieving the targets set for the Special Campaign 4.0 and will continue to put in the requisite efforts to ensure the timely achievement of the same.