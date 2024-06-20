Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Partners with National Dairy Development Board for Biocontainment Facility Upgradation and Repair Works

Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), Ministry of Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying has signed an agreement yesterday in the presence of the Secretary, Ms. Alka Upadhyaya with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for execution of works of “Upgradation of Biocontainment Facility and associated repair works at Chaudhary Charan Singh National Institute of Animal Health (CCSNAIH)”, Baghpat. The estimated budgetary overlay for the said works is Rs. 160 Crores and is planned to be executed within 20 months. Senior officers of the Department, CCSNIAH, Baghpat and National Dairy Development Board were present on the occasion.

CCSNIAH, Baghpat, an apex laboratory under the aegis of the Department is a national facility for quality assessment of veterinary vaccines and diagnostics to be used in India. The bio-containment facility of the Institute was commissioned in 2010 and the Institute has been recognized as Central Drugs Laboratory by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of India for undertaking the Quality Control Testing of Veterinary Biologicals HS (Haemorrhagic Septicaemia) and RD (Ranikhet Disease). Besides its regulatory role, the institute has been entrusted with responsibility for QC testing of FMD, Brucella, PPR and CSF vaccines under LH&DC program.

In view of the changing technology and safety standards, it is mandatory to comply with guidelines and obtain certification from the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt. of India for operating such facilities. Thus, it is planned to upgrade the facility to meet the challenges of livestock health and fulfill the standards of bio-safety and bio-security set by various national and international organization.

With the proposed woks of Upgradation of Bio-containment Facility at the premier institute, the Department has set a target for transformation of the facility to achieve multifaceted objectives viz., veterinary services at national and international level, quality control testing of veterinary biological, refinement of quality control protocols in terms of vaccine efficacy and safety, assistance in livestock health programs, Research and Development in the field of livestock health prophylaxis and diagnosis and serve as a platform for national and international collaboration. Further, the Institute would have a state of the art Animal House Containment Facility, which would act as a platform for contract and collaborative research in field of therapeutics and vaccine research.

Through implementation of the proposed works, the Department foresees following advantage in terms of enhanced mandate and capability:

Compliance with the latest guidelines of the Department of Biotechnology for laboratory certification and validation and complete CDL status from the DCGI.

CCSNIAH, Baghpat as the only Institute in the country with capability for experimentation with large and small animal under containment.

State of preparedness for the emerging challenges in the field of Livestock Health (Eg. Lumpy Skin Disease; Avian Influenza, Glanders Disease, etc.)

Enhanced capability of the institute for self sustenance with revamped revenue generation model through vaccine testing, animal experimentation, training & capacity building and catering to the QC needs of the governments and non-government agencies.

To serve as the premier institute for “Out-break Investigation and Pandemic Preparedness under the National One Health Mission”.

Higher opportunities for national and international collaborations.

Upgradation of Bio-containment Facility and associated repair works at CCSNIAH, Baghpat is awarded to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). NDDB is a statutory body under administrative control of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying setup by an Act of the Parliament and has a specialized division dedicated to construction and maintenance of bio-containment facilities. NDDB has executed projects of several bio-containment labs and associated infrastructure in livestock health sector across the country in recent years in ICAR-National Institute of Foot & Mouth Disease, Bhubaneswar, ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Disease Facility, Bhopal, Laboratory & Animal Testing Unit, TANUVAS, ICAR-National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology & Disease Informatics, Bengaluru, vaccine-manufacturing units, etc.