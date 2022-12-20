Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Govt. of India to promote and develop animal husbandry and dairying to enhance farmers’ income

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Govt. of India is implementing following schemes to supplement the efforts of the States/UTs across the country for promotion and development of animal husbandry and dairying which helps to enhance farmers’ income as under:

Rashtriya Gokul Mission,

National Programme for Dairy Development,

Dairy Processing and Infrastructure Development Fund,

Supporting Dairy Cooperatives and Farmer Producer Organizations engaged in dairy activities

National Livestock Mission,

Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme

Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund

Livestock Census and Integrated Sample Survey

This information was given by Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.