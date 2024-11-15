Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying distributes Rajbhasha Awards; Second Edition of ‘Surabhi’ Magazine Unveiled

An Official Language award distribution ceremony was organized in the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department on 13th November, 2024 to felicitate the winners of the competitions organized during the ‘‘Hindi Pakhwada’’. Minister of State Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel encouraged the winners of the essay and poetry competition. All India essay competition organized during the ‘‘Hindi Pakhwada’’ winners were awarded certificates by Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel. The program was chaired by the Secretary (DAHD). Joint Secretary (O.L.), Director (O.L.) and other senior officials were also present during the event. Subordinate offices also joined through video conferencing.

Honourable Minister with the winners officers / employees present in the program

The second edition of the official language magazine ‘Surabhi’ of the department was also released by the Minister of State on this occasion. In his address, the Minister of State highlighted the importance of official language and made reference to many interesting facts incidents related to it. He also emphasized on the importance of regional languages. Shri Baghel stated that we should never give up our dialect, our attire and our food habits, as these are our real identity. He called upon the officers/employees present in the event to adopt official language in their daily work.

Release of ‘Surabhi’ magazine