Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare to organise National Conference on Agriculture for Rabi Campaign

The Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare is organising a one day National Conference on Agriculture for the Rabi Campaign, scheduled tomorrow i.e. 19th October 2024. The event will take place at the Bharat Ratna C. Subramaniam Auditorium, NASC Complex, PUSA, New Delhi, under the esteemed chairmanship of Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shri Ram Nath Thakur will also be present in the event.

This important conference will bring together officers from various Ministries, States, Union Territories, and organizations to discuss key initiatives and strategies for the upcoming Rabi season. Notable speakers will include the Secretary (DARE) & DG (ICAR), Secretary (Fertilizer) and Secretary (Agriculture & Farmers Welfare), who will provide valuable insights during the event.

The conference will adopt a participative format, featuring breakout sessions on the following topics:

Session 1: NFSM – Focus on Oilseeds & Pulses

Session 2: Focus on Clean Plant Programme

Session 3: NPSS & IPMS

Session 4: Digital Agriculture

Session 5: Seeds – Focus on SAATHI Portal and Seeds Disbursement

Following these sessions, there will be an interactive discussion with the Union Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MoS Shri Ram Nath Thakur, addressing specific issues pertinent to their respective States.

This conference aims to foster collaboration and innovation in agricultural practices, ensuring a successful Rabi campaign for all stakeholders involved.