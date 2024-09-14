Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare to Observe Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 with ‘Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata’ Theme

The ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 (SHS 2024) campaign’ in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare will be observed from 17th September to 2nd October with the theme ‘Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata’ and thereafter Swachh Bharat Diwas will be celebrated on 2nd October, 2024.

The Swachhata Hi Seva campaign will be conducted this year using a ‘Whole of Society Approach’, emphasizing people’s participation and making sanitation everyone’s business. In addition to Shramdaan and advocacy efforts, there will be a special focus on organizing Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs and transforming identified Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs). These CTUs, often neglected garbage points that are difficult to clean as part of regular operations and pose environmental, health, and hygiene risks, will be specially targeted by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Ministry for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, will participate vigorously in the SHS 2024 campaign. More than 400 swachhata-related activities are proposed to be undertaken by the Department, including its subordinate, attached, autonomous bodies, PSUs, and field offices across the country. Events will include swachhata mein jan bhagidari, Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs, and initiatives in identified CTUs.

Main activities will also include Swachhata pledges, door-to-door awareness campaigns, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, human chain formations, mass cleanliness drives, Swachhata Chaupal and shivirs for Safai Mitra, among others.

With a special focus on Safai Mitra, a drawing competition for the wards of Safai Mitra will be conducted and a preventive health check for Safai Mitra will be organized at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi, by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.