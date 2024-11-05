Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare releases First Advance Estimates of major agricultural crops (Kharif only) for 2024-25

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has released First Advance Estimates of production of Major Agricultural Crops (Kharif Only) for the year 2024-25.These estimates have been primarily prepared on the basis of information received from States.

The crop area received from the States have been validated and triangulated with information received from Remote Sensing, Weekly Crop Weather Watch Group and other agencies. Further, DA&FW took the initiative of Stakeholder consultation with representatives from the industry and other Governmental Departments to receive their opinion, views and sentiments for the current kharif season. These have also been considered while finalising the estimates.

For the first time, data from the Digital Crop Survey (DCS) which is being conducted under Digital Agriculture Mission in collaboration with State Governments has been utilized to prepare area estimates. This survey which is envisaged to replace the manual Girdawari system is an important step towards arriving at robust crop area estimates. DCS based Crop Area Estimation has been done for the States of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Odisha wherein 100% districts are covered under DCS in Kharif 2024. This has led to substantial rise in area under rice particularly in Uttar Pradesh.

The total Kharif Foodgrain production for 2024-25, as per the First Advance Estimates, is projected at 1647.05 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) which is higher by 89.37 LMT as compared to previous year kharif foodgrain production and 124.59 LMT higher than average kharif foodgrain production. Foodgrain production witnessed record increase due to good production of Rice, Jowar andMaize.

The total production of Kharif Rice during 2024-25 is estimated to be 1199.34 LMT which is higher by 66.75 LMT than the previous year kharif rice production and 114.83 LMT higher than average kharif rice production. The Kharif Maize production is estimated at 245.41 LMT and Kharif Nutri/coarse cereals is estimated to be 378.18 LMT. Further, the total Kharif pulses production during 2024-25 is estimated to be 69.54 LMT.

The total Kharif oilseeds production in the country during 2024-25 is estimated to be 257.45 LMT which is higher by 15.83 LMT than the previous year total kharif oilseeds production. The Kharif Groundnut production for 2024-25 is estimated at 103.60 LMT and Soybean production is estimated at 133.60 LMT.

The production of Sugarcane in the country during 2024-25 is estimated to be 4399.30 lakh tonnes. The production of Cotton is estimated to be 299.26 lakh bales (of 170 kg each). The production of Jute and Mesta is estimated to be 84.56 lakh bales (of 180 kg each).

The details of production of various crops are given as under:

Total kharif Foodgrains–1647.05 LMT (record)

Rice – 1199.34 LMT (record)

Maize – 245.41 LMT (record)

Nutri / Coarse Cereals – 378.18 LMT

Total Pulses – 69.54 LMT

Tur – 35.02 LMT

Urad – 12.09 LMT

Moong – 13.83 LMT

Total Oilseeds–257.45 LMT

Groundnut – 103.60 LMT

Soybean –133.60 LMT

Sugarcane – 4399.30 LMT

Cotton – 299.26 Lakh Bales (170 Kgs. each)

Jute& Mesta – 84.56 Lakh Bales (180 Kgs. each)

The Crop yields estimates are majorly based on trend/normal yield, coupled with other ground level inputs and expectations.This yield will undergo revision based on receipt of actual yield ascertained through conduct of Crop Cutting Experiments (CCEs) during the time of harvest, which in return would be reflected in the subsequent production estimates.