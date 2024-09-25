Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare releases Final Estimates of major agricultural crops for 2023-24

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has released Final Estimates of production of Major Agricultural Crops for the year 2023-24. These estimates have been primarily prepared on the basis of information received from States/ UTs. The crop area has been validated and triangulated with information received from Remote Sensing, Weekly Crop Weather Watch Group and other agencies. Crop yields estimates are majorly based on Crop Cutting Experiments (CCEs) conducted nationwide. The process of recording CCEs has been re-engineered with the introduction of the Digital General Crop Estimation Survey (DGCES), which was rolled out in major States during the 2023-24 agricultural years. The new system has ensured the transparency and robustness of the yield estimates.

The total Foodgrain production in the country during 2023-24 is estimated at record 3322.98 LMT which is higher by 26.11 LMT than the production of food grains of 3296.87 LMT achieved during 2022-23. Food grain production witnessed record increase due to good production of Rice, Wheat and Shree Anna.

Total Rice production during 2023-24 is estimated at record 1378.25 LMT. It is higher by 20.70 LMT than previous year’s Rice production of 1357.55 LMT. The Wheat production during 2023-24 is estimated at record 1132.92 LMT. It is higher by 27.38 LMT than previous year’s wheat production of 1105.54 LMT and production of Shree Anna is estimated at 175.72 LMT as compared to 173.21 LMT during previous year.

During 2023-24, there were drought-like conditions in southern states, including Maharashtra & prolonged dry spell during August especially in Rajasthan. The moisture stress from the drought also affected the Rabi season. This mainly impacted production of pulses, coarse cereals, soybean & cotton.

The details of production of various crops are given as under:

Total Foodgrains– 3322.98 LMT (record)

Rice -1378.25 LMT (record)

Wheat – 1132.92 LMT (record)

Nutri / Coarse Cereals – 569.36 LMT

Maize – 376.65 LMT

Total Pulses – 242.46 LMT

Shree Anna– 175.72 LMT

Tur – 34.17 LMT

Gram – 110.39 LMT

Total Oilseeds– 396.69 LMT

Groundnut – 101.80 LMT

Soybean – 130.62 LMT

Rapeseed & Mustard – 132.59 LMT (record)

Sugarcane – 4531.58 LMT

Cotton – 325.22 Lakh Bales (170 Kgs. each)

Jute & Mesta – 96.92 Lakh Bales (180 Kgs. each)