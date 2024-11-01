Department of Agricultural Research and Education Reports Progress on Special Campaign 4.0 by ICAR

Department Of Agricultural Research And Education – Indian Council of Agricultural Research has taken up initiatives for Swachhata Special Campaign 4.0 with great enthusiasm. Targets for the campaign regarding disposal of pending VIP references, public grievances, reviewing and weeding out of physical as well as electronic files, conducting outdoor campaigns for creating swachhata awareness were set by 1st October, 2024. The Department has progressed a lot and has achieved its targets till date. Reviewing and weeding of physical and electronic files were conducted at rapid pace and the targets have been accomplished. The Department has minimal pendency regarding VIP references and Public Grievances. Best Practices have been regularly adopted and monitored by all institutes of the Department. Ample spaces have been freed through swachhata programmes and in turn large amount of revenue has being generated. The photographs of sites identified for cleanliness show large improvement after cleaning. Great efforts have been exerted by the DARE/ICAR institutes to maintain cleanliness inside as well as outside the campus and at the outskirts and adjoining areas. DARE/ICAR raised awareness all over the country for maintaining cleanliness through cultural programmes, Swacchata Samvad and Nukkad Nataks, inspiring school children to join the campaign, organizing welfare schemes for Safaimitras through health checkups and felicitation. All data have been uploaded regularly in the Swachhata Portal along with several PIB releases and social media releases.