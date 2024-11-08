Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) successfully completes Special Campaign 4.0

Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) has successfully completed various activities under Special Campaign 4.0 for institutionalizing Swachhata and minimizing pendency in the Government. DPIIT and its Attached/Subordinate/Autonomous Organizations spread across the country participated in the Campaign and achieved overwhelming results in reducing the pendency.

During the campaign, attention has been given for overall improvement of the working environment in the offices to ensure improved work experience for the staff. A total of 58,545 physical files were reviewed and 15,816 files have been weeded out. The weeding out of physical files and scrap disposal has resulted in 15,847 Sqr. feet free space and Rs. 16,39,452/- of revenue generation.

In the matter of pendency disposal, all the Public Grievances, PG Appeals, rules for simplification identified as target; have been disposed of. A total of 300 cleanliness drives were conducted by DPIIT at 70 locations across the country. DPIIT and its organizations adopted a number of best practices. Some of them include :

Space management being one of the key parameters under Special Campaign 4.0; DPIIT generated space by removing unused items and converting it into a recreation hall and Gym.

NID, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana adopted – waste to art initiative to reuse the waste material in the Institute.

Installation of 450 KWH Solar Rooftop undertaken at NCCBM Ballabhgarh

To create awareness among the students of a local School, CPPRI distributes Note Books and tables made out of agricultural waste and redundant scrap respectively.