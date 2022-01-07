Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to organize Startup India Innovation Week

New Delhi : The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry is set to organize the Startup India Innovation Week from January 10th to 16th 2022. This week-long virtual innovation celebration aims to commemorate the 75th year of India’s independence ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and is designed to showcase the spread and depth of entrepreneurship across India.

Startup India Innovation Week will have sessions ranging from topics such as Enhancing Market Access Opportunities, Discussions with Industry leaders, Best Practices by States, Capacity Building of Enablers, Reverse Pitching by Incubators, Technology Exhibitions, Corporate Connects and more.

The programme is expected to bring together top policy makers, industry, academia, investors, startups, and all ecosystem enablers from across the globe. Stakeholders from all these segments are requested to register themselves on the portal https://www.startupindiainnovationweek.in/ to be a part of the Innovation Week. For more details, Mr. Gautam Anand (Mobile: 9205241872, Email: [email protected]) may be contacted.