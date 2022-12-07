Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) recognizes 59,787 entities as startups in the last 5 years

New Delhi : In the last ﬁve years (years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021) 59,787 entities were recognised as startups by the DPIIT, Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Shri Som Parkash said in reply to a parliament question.

Under Startup India Initiative, entities are recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as startups as per eligibility conditions prescribed under G.S.R. notiﬁcation 127 (E) dated 19th February, 2019. As on 30th November 2022, 84,102 entities have been recognised as startups by the DPIIT.

Recognized startups are spread across 56 sectors. The State/ UT wise number of entities recognised as startups by the DPIIT in the last five years (years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021) is as under:

States 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 2 8 5 13 Andhra Pradesh 97 158 174 231 296 Arunachal Pradesh 2 2 4 Assam 34 67 67 119 187 Bihar 46 145 154 258 390 Chandigarh 21 25 39 53 69 Chhattisgarh 56 118 158 153 165 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 1 3 5 12 Delhi 713 1,147 1,371 1,765 2,178 Goa 19 43 41 67 80 Gujarat 278 434 591 878 1,709 Haryana 253 474 694 806 1,060 Himachal Pradesh 9 16 28 41 56 Jammu and Kashmir 13 43 37 64 132 Jharkhand 35 85 88 163 191 Karnataka 828 1,172 1,659 1,729 2,141 Kerala 158 320 647 699 919 Ladakh 1 Lakshadweep 1 Madhya Pradesh 101 287 327 423 557 Maharashtra 1,047 1,607 2,118 2,671 3,703 Manipur 3 7 6 12 37 Meghalaya 2 5 9 Mizoram 2 1 1 2 Nagaland 4 2 2 5 7 Odisha 105 163 184 277 389 Puducherry 3 15 10 13 17 Punjab 28 63 92 146 240 Rajasthan 137 241 349 493 619 Sikkim 1 2 1 3 Tamil Nadu 252 448 602 755 1,103 Telangana 303 496 592 798 980 Tripura 2 7 23 11 Uttar Pradesh 385 764 873 1,370 1,966 Uttarakhand 43 69 97 114 162 West Bengal 170 269 300 394 682 Grand Total 5,147 8,689 11,328 14,534 20,089

Sector-wise number of entities recognised as startups by the DPIIT in the last five years (years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021) is as under: