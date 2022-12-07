National

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) recognizes 59,787 entities as startups in the last 5 years

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : In the last ﬁve years (years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021) 59,787 entities were recognised as startups by the DPIIT, Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Shri Som Parkash said in reply to a parliament question.

Under Startup India Initiative, entities are recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as startups as per eligibility conditions prescribed under G.S.R. notiﬁcation 127 (E) dated 19th February, 2019. As on 30th November 2022, 84,102 entities have been recognised as startups by the DPIIT.

Recognized startups are spread across 56 sectors. The State/ UT wise number of entities recognised as startups by the DPIIT in the last five years (years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021) is as under:

States 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 2 8 5 13
Andhra Pradesh 97 158 174 231 296
Arunachal Pradesh 2 2 4
Assam 34 67 67 119 187
Bihar 46 145 154 258 390
Chandigarh 21 25 39 53 69
Chhattisgarh 56 118 158 153 165
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 1 3 5 12
Delhi 713 1,147 1,371 1,765 2,178
Goa 19 43 41 67 80
Gujarat 278 434 591 878 1,709
Haryana 253 474 694 806 1,060
Himachal Pradesh 9 16 28 41 56
Jammu and Kashmir 13 43 37 64 132
Jharkhand 35 85 88 163 191
Karnataka 828 1,172 1,659 1,729 2,141
Kerala 158 320 647 699 919
Ladakh 1
Lakshadweep 1
Madhya Pradesh 101 287 327 423 557
Maharashtra 1,047 1,607 2,118 2,671 3,703
Manipur 3 7 6 12 37
Meghalaya 2 5 9
Mizoram 2 1 1 2
Nagaland 4 2 2 5 7
Odisha 105 163 184 277 389
Puducherry 3 15 10 13 17
Punjab 28 63 92 146 240
Rajasthan 137 241 349 493 619
Sikkim 1 2 1 3
Tamil Nadu 252 448 602 755 1,103
Telangana 303 496 592 798 980
Tripura 2 7 23 11
Uttar Pradesh 385 764 873 1,370 1,966
Uttarakhand 43 69 97 114 162
West Bengal 170 269 300 394 682
Grand Total 5,147 8,689 11,328 14,534 20,089

ANNEXURE-II

ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN  REPLY TO PART (a) OF THE  LOK SABHA UNSTARRED QUESTION NO. 130 FOR ANSWER ON 07.12.2022.

Sector-wise number of entities recognised as startups by the DPIIT in the last five years (years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021) is as under:

S. No. Sector 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021
1 Advertising 50 90 113 107 125
2 Aeronautics Aerospace & Defence 27 74 97 111 208
3 Agriculture 168 307 521 630 1,101
4 AI 70 213 336 291 324
5 Airport Operations       2 3
6 Analytics 57 100 112 95 143
7 Animation 5 11 13 15 13
8 AR VR (Augmented + Virtual Reality) 39 66 90 58 90
9 Architecture Interior Design 19 46 66 97 99
10 Art & Photography 35 32 39 44 48
11 Automotive 82 140 179 259 418
12 Biotechnology       11 99
13 Chemicals 15 40 60 118 213
14 Computer Vision 21 31 44 47 47
15 Construction 79 207 347 559 869
16 Dating Matrimonial 3 8 13 12 14
17 Design 51 103 96 118 113
18 Education 295 743 771 930 1,298
19 Enterprise Software 141 234 310 257 288
20 Events 21 40 59 63 80
21 Fashion 60 110 129 190 240
22 Finance Technology 154 232 429 469 592
23 Food & Beverages 170 357 533 643 1,010
24 Green Technology 129 267 380 352 314
25 Healthcare & Lifesciences 471 738 995 1,403 1,894
26 House-Hold Services 39 72 89 113 101
27 Human Resources 50 140 210 325 382
28 Indic Language Startups 58     13 61
29 Internet of Things 133 260 289 243 223
30 IT Services 578 1,358 1,601 1,944 2,211
31 Logistics       17 168
32 Marketing 67 239 262 363 347
33 Media & Entertainment 86 161 217 241 268
34 Nanotechnology 10 18 24 28 25
35 Non- Renewable Energy 11 23 35 400 762
36 Other Specialty Retailers 28 63 72 159 110
37 Others 839 5 0 89 981
38 Passenger Experience         4
39 Pets & Animals 12 21 29 34 50
40 Professional & Commercial Services 185 376 492 784 1,121
41 Real Estate 34 79 124 125 120
42 Renewable Energy 135 279 303 365 518
43 Retail 113 238 282 411 406
44 Robotics 27 69 92 84 88
45 Safety 12 25 34 55 69
46 Security Solutions 36 82 102 151 242
47 Social Impact 37 62 82 87 133
48 Social Network 57 81 124 109 124
49 Sports 25 41 66 83 87
50 Technology Hardware 144 255 332 555 577
51 Telecommunication & Networking 47 101 94 160 186
52 Textiles & Apparel 58 98 124 197 308
53 Toys and Games       4 79
54 Transportation & Storage 97 162 252 285 254
55 Travel & Tourism 67 192 265 206 242
56 Waste Management       23 199
Grand Total 5,147 8,689 11,328 14,534 20,089
