Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) recognizes 59,787 entities as startups in the last 5 years

New Delhi : In the last ﬁve years (years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021) 59,787 entities were recognised as startups by the DPIIT, Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Shri Som Parkash said in reply to a parliament question.
Under Startup India Initiative, entities are recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as startups as per eligibility conditions prescribed under G.S.R. notiﬁcation 127 (E) dated 19th February, 2019. As on 30th November 2022, 84,102 entities have been recognised as startups by the DPIIT.
Recognized startups are spread across 56 sectors. The State/ UT wise number of entities recognised as startups by the DPIIT in the last five years (years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021) is as under:
|States
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1
|2
|8
|5
|13
|Andhra Pradesh
|97
|158
|174
|231
|296
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|2
|4
|Assam
|34
|67
|67
|119
|187
|Bihar
|46
|145
|154
|258
|390
|Chandigarh
|21
|25
|39
|53
|69
|Chhattisgarh
|56
|118
|158
|153
|165
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|4
|1
|3
|5
|12
|Delhi
|713
|1,147
|1,371
|1,765
|2,178
|Goa
|19
|43
|41
|67
|80
|Gujarat
|278
|434
|591
|878
|1,709
|Haryana
|253
|474
|694
|806
|1,060
|Himachal Pradesh
|9
|16
|28
|41
|56
|Jammu and Kashmir
|13
|43
|37
|64
|132
|Jharkhand
|35
|85
|88
|163
|191
|Karnataka
|828
|1,172
|1,659
|1,729
|2,141
|Kerala
|158
|320
|647
|699
|919
|Ladakh
|1
|Lakshadweep
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|101
|287
|327
|423
|557
|Maharashtra
|1,047
|1,607
|2,118
|2,671
|3,703
|Manipur
|3
|7
|6
|12
|37
|Meghalaya
|2
|5
|9
|Mizoram
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Nagaland
|4
|2
|2
|5
|7
|Odisha
|105
|163
|184
|277
|389
|Puducherry
|3
|15
|10
|13
|17
|Punjab
|28
|63
|92
|146
|240
|Rajasthan
|137
|241
|349
|493
|619
|Sikkim
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Tamil Nadu
|252
|448
|602
|755
|1,103
|Telangana
|303
|496
|592
|798
|980
|Tripura
|2
|7
|23
|11
|Uttar Pradesh
|385
|764
|873
|1,370
|1,966
|Uttarakhand
|43
|69
|97
|114
|162
|West Bengal
|170
|269
|300
|394
|682
|Grand Total
|5,147
|8,689
|11,328
|14,534
|20,089
ANNEXURE-II
ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN REPLY TO PART (a) OF THE LOK SABHA UNSTARRED QUESTION NO. 130 FOR ANSWER ON 07.12.2022.
Sector-wise number of entities recognised as startups by the DPIIT in the last five years (years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021) is as under:
|S. No.
|Sector
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|1
|Advertising
|50
|90
|113
|107
|125
|2
|Aeronautics Aerospace & Defence
|27
|74
|97
|111
|208
|3
|Agriculture
|168
|307
|521
|630
|1,101
|4
|AI
|70
|213
|336
|291
|324
|5
|Airport Operations
|2
|3
|6
|Analytics
|57
|100
|112
|95
|143
|7
|Animation
|5
|11
|13
|15
|13
|8
|AR VR (Augmented + Virtual Reality)
|39
|66
|90
|58
|90
|9
|Architecture Interior Design
|19
|46
|66
|97
|99
|10
|Art & Photography
|35
|32
|39
|44
|48
|11
|Automotive
|82
|140
|179
|259
|418
|12
|Biotechnology
|11
|99
|13
|Chemicals
|15
|40
|60
|118
|213
|14
|Computer Vision
|21
|31
|44
|47
|47
|15
|Construction
|79
|207
|347
|559
|869
|16
|Dating Matrimonial
|3
|8
|13
|12
|14
|17
|Design
|51
|103
|96
|118
|113
|18
|Education
|295
|743
|771
|930
|1,298
|19
|Enterprise Software
|141
|234
|310
|257
|288
|20
|Events
|21
|40
|59
|63
|80
|21
|Fashion
|60
|110
|129
|190
|240
|22
|Finance Technology
|154
|232
|429
|469
|592
|23
|Food & Beverages
|170
|357
|533
|643
|1,010
|24
|Green Technology
|129
|267
|380
|352
|314
|25
|Healthcare & Lifesciences
|471
|738
|995
|1,403
|1,894
|26
|House-Hold Services
|39
|72
|89
|113
|101
|27
|Human Resources
|50
|140
|210
|325
|382
|28
|Indic Language Startups
|58
|13
|61
|29
|Internet of Things
|133
|260
|289
|243
|223
|30
|IT Services
|578
|1,358
|1,601
|1,944
|2,211
|31
|Logistics
|17
|168
|32
|Marketing
|67
|239
|262
|363
|347
|33
|Media & Entertainment
|86
|161
|217
|241
|268
|34
|Nanotechnology
|10
|18
|24
|28
|25
|35
|Non- Renewable Energy
|11
|23
|35
|400
|762
|36
|Other Specialty Retailers
|28
|63
|72
|159
|110
|37
|Others
|839
|5
|0
|89
|981
|38
|Passenger Experience
|4
|39
|Pets & Animals
|12
|21
|29
|34
|50
|40
|Professional & Commercial Services
|185
|376
|492
|784
|1,121
|41
|Real Estate
|34
|79
|124
|125
|120
|42
|Renewable Energy
|135
|279
|303
|365
|518
|43
|Retail
|113
|238
|282
|411
|406
|44
|Robotics
|27
|69
|92
|84
|88
|45
|Safety
|12
|25
|34
|55
|69
|46
|Security Solutions
|36
|82
|102
|151
|242
|47
|Social Impact
|37
|62
|82
|87
|133
|48
|Social Network
|57
|81
|124
|109
|124
|49
|Sports
|25
|41
|66
|83
|87
|50
|Technology Hardware
|144
|255
|332
|555
|577
|51
|Telecommunication & Networking
|47
|101
|94
|160
|186
|52
|Textiles & Apparel
|58
|98
|124
|197
|308
|53
|Toys and Games
|4
|79
|54
|Transportation & Storage
|97
|162
|252
|285
|254
|55
|Travel & Tourism
|67
|192
|265
|206
|242
|56
|Waste Management
|23
|199
|Grand Total
|5,147
|8,689
|11,328
|14,534
|20,089